Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

