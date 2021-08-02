Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nutrien by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.