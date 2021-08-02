Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 50,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 74,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $51.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

