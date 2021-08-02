Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.