Phantomx (PNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,373.87

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $42,373.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00408918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.62 or 0.01065645 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

