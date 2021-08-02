PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PHAS opened at $3.51 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

