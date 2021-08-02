Phil Kirk Acquires 100,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Phil Kirk bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

HBR opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. Harbour Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

