Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

