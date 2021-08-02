Phoneum (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 115% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $36,364.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00824023 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00091314 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,014,877,757 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars.

