Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Head-To-Head Survey

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million 0.01 -$144.45 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $347.86 million 3.10 $23.08 million $4.57 4.86

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.42%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -48.40% -86.48% -28.84% Oasis Midstream Partners 35.24% 26.66% 11.46%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Pioneer Energy Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

