Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

