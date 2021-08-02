Piper Sandler Boosts Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target to $5.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. Progenity has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

