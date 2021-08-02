Piper Sandler Comments on First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 60.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.