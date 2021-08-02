Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $172.00. The stock had previously closed at $122.69, but opened at $128.14. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

