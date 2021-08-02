Piper Sandler Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,904.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

