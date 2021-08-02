Piper Sandler Weighs in on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE RWT opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

