Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTV. Maxim Group began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

