Portion (PRT) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $51,765.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00816302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091358 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,482,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.