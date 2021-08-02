Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $48.90 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.