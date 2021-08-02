PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Gap Up to $51.94

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $53.95. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 924 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.