Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $340.12 million, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.