Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 204,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

