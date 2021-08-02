Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,620. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.78 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

