Powell Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

