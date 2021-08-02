Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $103,825.43 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33.

PGEN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 501,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

