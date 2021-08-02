Predictive Oncology (POAI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is one of 41 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Predictive Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -2,039.09% -79.64% -46.95% Predictive Oncology Competitors -190.92% -60.89% -13.35%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Predictive Oncology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Predictive Oncology Competitors 306 1243 2164 84 2.53

Predictive Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.98%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Predictive Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.25 million -$25.88 million -0.79 Predictive Oncology Competitors $1.11 billion $143.93 million 17.21

Predictive Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Predictive Oncology rivals beat Predictive Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as proprietary cleaning fluid and filters to users of its systems. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) and AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes to assist pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and soluble and stable formulations for proteins, including vaccines, antibodies, and other protein therapeutics, as well as develops tumor models for precision cancer therapy and drug development. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

