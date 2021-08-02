Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.19. 101,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,670. The stock has a market cap of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

