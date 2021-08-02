Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

