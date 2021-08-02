Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 861 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 3.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $239.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.