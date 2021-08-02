Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

