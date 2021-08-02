Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 54,320 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of IDACORP worth $39,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

