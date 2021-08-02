Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $41,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $98.40 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,840.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.