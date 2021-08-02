Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.36 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of MicroStrategy worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $626.01 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.67.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.