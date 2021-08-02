Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,432 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Donaldson worth $43,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

