Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,762 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $40.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.