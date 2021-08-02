Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,580 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 68,580 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $40,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 212,256 shares valued at $9,479,032. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

