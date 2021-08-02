Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Professional by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

