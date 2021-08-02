Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of PLD opened at $128.04 on Thursday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

