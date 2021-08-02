Proton (XPR) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $18.33 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00808706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091483 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.