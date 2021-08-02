PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $170.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised PTC from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.08.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.