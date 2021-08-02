Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PLSE stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $542.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.