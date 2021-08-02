Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.24 ($122.64).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is €98.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.