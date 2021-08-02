Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Update

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 14,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $44,100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,523,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.