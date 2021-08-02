Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PRPPF opened at $0.90 on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

