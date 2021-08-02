Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Update

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

PZN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,670. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

