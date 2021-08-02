Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted by Analyst

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.33 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $257,452.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

