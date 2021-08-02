Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CME Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CME Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.