Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Raised by Analyst

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.78.

EQB opened at C$150.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$73.49 and a 12 month high of C$153.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$137.98.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.