Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$531.42 million and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.03. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.99 and a 1-year high of C$21.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,517,004. Insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 over the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

