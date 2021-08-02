Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.81. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

